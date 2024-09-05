Early election speculations swirl as Nova Scotia legislature reconvenes for fall session

It was back-to-school for students in Nova Scotia and back to the legislature for provincial politicians today.

Housing, affordability and healthcare once again dominated debate during question period on opening day but a lot of the buzz around Province House centred around the possibility of an early election call.

“That’s not something I’m talking about or focussing on but you seem to be," said Premier Tim Houston, when pressed by reporters. "I'm just thinking about Nova Scotians and governing and doing what's best for them, that's all we're focussed on."

The early fall sitting is prompting speculation around the possibility of an early call, but Houston said “there’s work to be done.”

“This is a session where we’ll focus on the economy, we’ll focus on jobs, focus on workers,” said Houston.

In one of his first moves after taking over office in 2021, Premier Houston passed legislation that established a fixed election date for future provincial elections. July 15th, 2025 was set as the next official election date but with a majority government, it’s within Houston’s power to call an early election.

If that’s the case both leaders say they are ready and prepared for a possible early call.

NDP leader Claudia Chender says she's not surprised Premier Houston didn’t want to talk about early elections. She said it wouldn’t be a good political strategy.

“There is a huge partisan advantage in controlling the date of an election," said Chender. "So he doesn’t want to share that with us because he wants to maintain that advantage."

All three parties have been busy in recent months nominating new and incumbent candidates, signalling the parties are mobilizing for a spur election call.

"I think everyone is hoping he will wait until the legislated date but we'll be ready when it comes," said Chender.

Liberal leader Zach Churchill said he wouldn't be surprised by an early election call but suggests it would mean a broken promise.

"I wouldn't be shocked if there was another broken promise here, I think it's par for the course," said Churchill. "We're prepared if there's one called tomorrow.”

