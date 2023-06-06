Early morning Moncton duplex fire displaces 9 people

Nine people have been left temporarily homeless after a fire at a duplex in Moncton, N.B., early Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers are assisting the residents of the two-and-a-half storey building on Henry Street.

The organization adds no one was injured in the fire that was reported around 1 a.m., but the structure was extensively damaged.

Five people shared one unit in the building while four university students from Europe shared the other unit.

More to come....

