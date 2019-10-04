

CTV Atlantic





Political party promises on fish farming in British Columbia have bene making waves across the country, including here in Atlantic Canada.

The organization representing fish farmers in this region is speaking against the campaign commitments -- and in support of the fishing industry on Canada's other coast.

Federal election promises on salmon production in the Pacific Ocean are making Atlantic fish farmers nervous.

"Typically, what we see happen on the B.C coast, in the media, can then come across Canada to influence our eastern producers, and we don't want that to happen," said ACFFA executive director Susan Farquharson.

By 2025, the Liberals promise to move all ocean-based salmon farms in British Columbia to land-based closed containment systems. The Greens and NDP have made similar promises.

The Atlantic fish farming association call them "nonsense."

"To grow salmon to full market value, to meet the global demand right now, and try to move that on land, would take tremendous amounts of land and most importantly fresh water resources," said Farquharson.

Karen Ludwig, the incumbent for New Brunswick-Southwest says she'll stand with the industry, even if that means going against her own party.

"I think it needs a strong voice," Ludwig says. "It has a very strong future, but especially for our rural and coastal communities. It keeps people here and its drawing people here."

Ludwig says British Columbia and the Maritimes are in different boats regarding these concerns.

"It's a very different political environment, and also the concerns of raising Atlantic salmon in the Pacific Ocean," Ludwig said. "Here's it's a much different environment. The political will is here, but also the science has been here."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall.