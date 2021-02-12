HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP say an 80-year-old woman died in a car crash Thursday, and two others were injured.

On Thursday, around 5 p.m., police, fire, and ambulance services responded to a report of a crash on the Trans-Canada highway, near kilometer marker 396.

According to police, the crash occurred when a tractor-trailer collided with a car attempting to change lanes.

The RCMP say the 80-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

An 81-year-old Dieppe, N.B. woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with what police say they believe are serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, a 63-year-old Shediac Bridge man, suffered what police say are minor injuries from the crash. He was the only person in the tractor-trailer.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.