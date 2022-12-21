'Elated that it's over': Victim's family relieved after convicted killer Patrice Mailloux's parole revoked
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared in front of a panel in Quebec Wednesday for a parole hearing, months after breaking his parole conditions.
Mailloux breached the conditions of his day parole on Sept. 1 and was unlawfully at large for three weeks.
The 67-year-old man was captured in Quebec on Sept. 22.
Mailloux was convicted of killing 16-year-old Laura Davis in Nov. 1987 while she was working at her family's convenience store on St. George Street in downtown Moncton, N.B.
In 1988, Mailloux was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 20 years. However, he was granted day parole in 2016.
Following a three-hour hearing, the victim's sister, Brenda Davis, told CTV News in a phone interview that Mailloux's parole has been revoked. It's a decision she says her and her family are happy with.
"I'm elated that it's over. We have some peace for now before Christmas. Hopefully it's at least a couple of years before we have to go through this again," she said.
"It's always hard when we go through these parole hearings. It was hard to look at him. I mean, you don't see him really close, but enough that you could get his movements. I mean, he has a mustache, so it's not easy to read his facial expressions from a distance."
Davis said she doesn't know how long Mailloux's parole will be revoked for, but says he will not be able to go on day parole again for the foreseeable future.
"We're not sure for how long. We'll find out when we get the full decision. I'm hoping at least two years," she said.
She also said he will be staying in prison – a relief for her and her family.
"I'm happy. It's where he belongs. His case worker tried to talk for him to get back on day parole but thankfully the judge didn't agree with that."
The executive director of the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime said every parole hearing is a herculean task for victims.
"Every time they have to prepare mentally and physically, not just to possibly write a statement, but to have to see and hear the offender talk about themselves for however many hours on end, without the chance to correct anything that is being said," said Aline Vlasceanu.
Vlasceanu said going through a parole hearing is like a scab that gets picked at every single time and more should be done to support victims.
"It is re-traumatizing and it takes a lot of strength to go through that and even more to re-heal afterwards, especially if the outcome of the hearing is not what you wanted," said Vlasceanu.
