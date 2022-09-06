'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Correctional Services Canada confirmed in an email to CTV News that 67-year-old Patrice Mailloux has been “unlawfully at large” since Thursday.
Laura Ann Davis, 16, was killed while she was closing her family’s store on Nov. 14, 1987.
Mailloux was convicted in the teen's death in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.
Mailloux was granted day parole in Quebec in 2016.
Davis’s sister, Brenda Davis, was vacationing on Prince Edward Island when she received a call from Correctional Services Canada last week.
“I was mad. I was really mad when I found out and then I was just upset,” she told CTV News. “I just sat in my trailer and cried. It’s scary. I don’t think I have any reason to be scared, and I’m not 12 anymore, but I’m scared of him.”
Davis says all she can do at this point is wait for an update on the killer’s whereabouts.
Correctional Services Canada refused to provide any additional details about Mailloux, citing the Privacy Act.
It did say offenders on parole or statutory release are subject to “supervision requirements” and will be returned to custody if “they are believed to present a risk to the public.”
CSC can issue a warrant to suspend an offender’s conditional release if they breach their conditions, to prevent a breach of condition, or due to reasons of public safety.
“If an offender's risk is no longer manageable while supervised in the community, their release can either be revoked or suspended by the Parole Board of Canada (PBC), at which time they will be placed back into a CSC institution, or given additional methods of risk management that will allow them to stay in the community,” stated CSC in the email.
“In the case where an offender's release is suspended, a warrant for the offender's arrest is created and shared with our police partners, who are responsible for executing the warrant.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
NEW | 'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday that a body found during an exhaustive search lasting more than three days is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.
Number of Canadians living with dementia to reach nearly 1 million by 2030: Alzheimer Society
A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Canada predicts nearly one million people in the country will be living with dementia by the end of the decade.
NEW | PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a multi-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, with a focus on affordability woes, according to his office. The retreat, happening in Vancouver, is scheduled to begin Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has allegedly been busted driving nearly double the speed limit safety zone on the first day of school.
-
New video shows takedown of suspect in Toronto weekend hit-and-run collisions
New video has surfaced showing the dramatic arrest of a suspect in two downtown hit-and-run collisions over the weekend.
-
Ontario MPPs go on 'social assistance diet' to show why ODSP needs to be increased
Five Ontario MPPs say they will live on a “social assistance diet” for two weeks in an effort to show that a five per cent increase to Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) payments is not enough.
Calgary
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
-
Calgary man who murdered girlfriend and toddler to be sentenced
37-year-old Robert Leeming is scheduled to be sentenced for killing his former girlfriend and her daughter in 2019.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A bumpy temperature trend for Calgary over the next few days
That new sweater you've been eager to show off might have a spot or two in our five-day forecast.
Montreal
-
PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
As the co-spokesperson of the left-wing socialist party Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has proven that his activism chops extend far beyond les carrés rouges.
-
Unagva, Wesmount and Renpentigny: A Quebec election guide for spellchecking campaign posters
Multiple campaign signs have been spotted with riding names misspelled, leaving Quebec election candidates blushing and wishing they had done one last spell check.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Jasper wildfire shrinks in cooler temps; persisting power issues prompt campground closures
A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.
-
First Nation suing Alberta government over cumulative environmental effects
A northern Alberta First Nation has filed what experts say is the province's first lawsuit claiming cumulative effects from industry, agriculture and settlement are so pervasive, they violate the band's treaty rights.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
Northern Ontario
-
Man surrenders to Sudbury police after armed standoff
A 47-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after a verbal argument in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping escalated, leading to an overnight standoff, police say.
-
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday that a body found during an exhaustive search lasting more than three days is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has allegedly been busted driving nearly double the speed limit safety zone on the first day of school.
London
-
Logging truck crashes into building in Atwood
Crews are working on a demolition plan after a logging truck and hauler careened into a building on Atwood’s Main Street.
-
It's back to school for some in London, Ont.
Students in London’s French full language public and Catholic school systems returned to school Tuesday morning.
-
Tillsonburg resident facing weapons charges following stand-off
A 34-year-old Tillsonburg resident is facing multiple weapon-related charges following a police stand-off on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
-
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen not seeking re-election
Candice Bergen, the interim Leader of the Official Opposition and MP for Portage-Lisgar, will not be seeking re-election in the next general election.
-
Dangerous driving prevalent on local Manitoba streets: CAA
CAA Manitoba is urging drivers to be extra careful, particularly in designated school zones, as students head back to the classroom.
Ottawa
-
Stephen Lecce assures Ontarians that students will remain in class in person until June
Ontario’s education minister guaranteed Tuesday that students will be in the classroom until the end of June regardless of whether or not the province experiences a spike in COVID-19 infections.
-
Air ambulance called to south Ottawa crash
An ORNGE air ambulance was called to the scene of a two-car crash in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Vancouver
-
Back to school: B.C. students return to class for 1st relatively normal year since pandemic began
Students and teachers across B.C. are back to class Tuesday for the first day of school.
-
B.C. overdose crisis: Schools should make overdose education mandatory, advocates say
When a teenage girl collapsed on the SkyTrain in Coquitlam, B.C., passengers calling 911 thought she had fainted or was having an epileptic seizure.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Regina
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
-
No injuries reported after condo fire in northwest Regina
No injuries were reported after a condominium fire in northwest Regina Monday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
School zone speed limits in effect as students return to class
Police across Vancouver Island are reminding drivers that school zone speed limits are in effect as students return to class Tuesday. Drivers are also urged to stop when they see flashing lights on school buses.
-
B.C. vaccine campaign: Health officials to release plan for fall boosters
B.C.'s health officials will release the latest details on the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, just days after Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent shot was approved in Canada.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.