'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole

A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.

Correctional Services Canada confirmed in an email to CTV News that 67-year-old Patrice Mailloux has been “unlawfully at large” since Thursday.

Laura Ann Davis, 16, was killed while she was closing her family’s store on Nov. 14, 1987.

Mailloux was convicted in the teen's death in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Mailloux was granted day parole in Quebec in 2016.

Davis’s sister, Brenda Davis, was vacationing on Prince Edward Island when she received a call from Correctional Services Canada last week.

“I was mad. I was really mad when I found out and then I was just upset,” she told CTV News. “I just sat in my trailer and cried. It’s scary. I don’t think I have any reason to be scared, and I’m not 12 anymore, but I’m scared of him.”

Davis says all she can do at this point is wait for an update on the killer’s whereabouts.

Correctional Services Canada refused to provide any additional details about Mailloux, citing the Privacy Act.

It did say offenders on parole or statutory release are subject to “supervision requirements” and will be returned to custody if “they are believed to present a risk to the public.”

CSC can issue a warrant to suspend an offender’s conditional release if they breach their conditions, to prevent a breach of condition, or due to reasons of public safety.

“If an offender's risk is no longer manageable while supervised in the community, their release can either be revoked or suspended by the Parole Board of Canada (PBC), at which time they will be placed back into a CSC institution, or given additional methods of risk management that will allow them to stay in the community,” stated CSC in the email.

“In the case where an offender's release is suspended, a warrant for the offender's arrest is created and shared with our police partners, who are responsible for executing the warrant.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.