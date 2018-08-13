

A 71-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from an ATV in Cape Breton’s Margaree Valley.

Inverness District RCMP received a 911 call about an ATV collision on Highland Road at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a group of riders was travelling on Highland Road when one of the vehicles overturned while the driver was turning onto a logging road.

Police say the elderly Sydney man was thrown from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.