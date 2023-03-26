Emergency alert issued for woman with handgun in Indian Brook, N.S.: RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia have issued an emergency alert to warn the public of what they call “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook.

The alert, issued at 7 p.m., noted that officers are responding to an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Dowie Road that occurred earlier Sunday evening.

Shannon Yvonne Hudson, 27, is described as being five-foot-three and weighing 119 pounds. Police say Hudson has a slim build with shoulder-length light brown hair and blue eyes.

Hudson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light sweater and a red hat.

Police warn Hudson is believed to be on foot.

RCMP is urging the public to avoid approaching Hudson if they see her and to dial 911 immediately.

Law enforcement have confirmed to CTV Atlantic that members of the East Hants District RCMP initially received a complaint around 5 p.m. of an unwanted person carrying a firearm at a home in Indian Brook.

As of 7:45 p.m., police say there have been no reported injuries. RCMP is not saying whether shots were fired at this time.

An emergency response team is currently on scene.

Police are asking local residents to remain inside, lock their doors, and not to open doors for anyone unless they identify themselves as RCMP officers.

This is a developing story. More details to come.