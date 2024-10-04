ATLANTIC
    • Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald

    Tyson MacDonald is pictured in a handout photo from the P.E.I. RCMP. Tyson MacDonald is pictured in a handout photo from the P.E.I. RCMP.
    A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

    The youth, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald.

    The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and interfering with human remains on Friday. They are due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 22.

    Second teen to plead guilty

    MacDonald went missing in Caledonia, P.E.I., the night of Dec. 14, 2023. After an extensive search, police found his body in the Milltown Cross area in Kings County on Dec. 20, 2023.

    Two youths were arrested in connection with his disappearance and death and charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

    One youth was also charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of a police investigation. That teen pleaded guilty in February to mischief and obstructing a police investigation. The Crown stayed the charges of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact and indignity to human remains.

    The teen was sentenced in April to:

    • two months in custody in the provincial correctional centre
    • one month of community supervision
    • 12 months of probation

