Battle between activist candidate and ex-Tory reflects schism in N.B. politics
A riding in southwest New Brunswick that for decades was a Progressive Conservative stronghold is shaping up to be a bellwether that could offer a window into the future of the Tory party, and maybe of the province.
The Progressive Conservatives are putting up Faytene Grasseschi, an activist and Christian TV host, in the Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins riding. The Liberals, meanwhile, have also nominated a conservative -- at least a former one.
John Herron, a two-term Progressive Conservative member of Parliament, agreed to join the Liberals because of the threat he said his opponent represents. His candidacy is a reflection of the schism among the Progressive Conservatives, many of whom have chosen to sit this election out because of the direction they said the party is going under Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, who is seeking a third term in office.
"Realistically, there are just two candidacies who could win this seat," Herron told a meet and greet in the riding earlier this week, organized by the local chamber of commerce.
He didn't mince words: "Ours and this version of the Conservatives, whose candidacy lives outside the fringes of this riding, and who represents an extreme fringe politics that goes beyond the moderate traditions of the province."
Grasseschi told the crowd that she decided to get involved in provincial politics last summer, during the controversy that erupted when the Higgs government forced teachers to get parental consent before they could use the preferred first names and pronouns of transgender and nonbinary students under 16. The change triggered outcry across the country, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
But Higgs persisted, saying parents must be informed if their children are questioning their gender identity.
Grasseschi said her desire to run for office came when "I witnessed a senior citizen being assaulted," referring to the 70-year-old premier of New Brunswick.
"He was being assaulted by the liberal media because he took a stand for parents, for the simple position that things shouldn't be hidden from loving parents when it comes to their minors at school."
Many Tories don't agree with Higgs and Grasseschi. Twelve members of the Progressive Conservatives elected in 2020 chose not to run again, some citing the direction Higgs was taking the party. The Tory leader also faced a mutiny by disaffected riding association presidents who tried and failed to oust him as leader.
Higgs has said Grasseschi's arrival has attracted "a lot of new members to the party," and that he was not concerned that her beliefs could alienate socially progressive people. "We have a very diverse population and it is becoming more diverse. And we must respect the individual rights, freedoms and beliefs of each individual."
J.P. Lewis, a political science professor at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John, said if the Progressive Conservatives and Grasseschi win, then that would be the "clearest test" of the direction of the party.
"It could be a sign that the party membership, or the eventual caucus, are shifting to a different place."
Lewis said the riding is also interesting because of Grasseschi's high social media profile. She is a well-known figure in Christian conservative circles and is the author of several books.
In one of her books, "Marked," published in 2009 under her maiden name Kryskow, she wrote about God speaking to her and described same-sex marriage as a threat to traditional marriage -- even suggesting it could lead to man being able to marry a dog.
Grasseschi, Lewis said, has "become the face of Higgs's move further to the right again. Because she's higher profile, because of her YouTube following and things like that, and because of the fact that the nomination contest actually got news coverage, which many don't. I think for all those reasons, (this riding) is significant."
One way to gauge whether voters are happy with the choice in Grasseschi is how many people show up to pick Higgs's candidate, Lewis said. In 2020, the Progressive Conservatives got 4,351 votes, 61 per cent; Liberals got 1,084, good for 15 per cent; and the Greens took 816 votes, or 11 per cent.
Kent McNeilly, a resident of the riding who attended the meet and greet, said the results of the election in the riding could signal whether politics in the province is moving further to the right.
"This riding they used to say, federally and provincially, you can put a blue coat on a dog, and he'd win. Very rarely do we not go blue," he said, referring to the Conservatives. "But there's a good possibility that we might not go blue this time."
Green candidate Laura Myers said the fact that former Tories are running on Liberal tickets speaks more about the direction of the Progressive Conservative party than anything else.
A number of people are disenchanted with the federal Liberal government, and that displeasure has trickled down to provincial politics, Myers noted. But she also said people have told her they are unhappy with the incumbent Tories.
Myers said she has lived in the riding for 34 years and usually Green candidates did not expect to win. "And now, I mean, I would say everything has changed. I think the Greens have some momentum, and not just in this riding."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing
The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.
Storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico could intensify into a hurricane, threatening Florida
A storm system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to reach tropical storm status later Saturday, with forecasters warning it could intensify into a hurricane headed to Florida next week.
WATCH LIVE @ 3:30 P.M. Video shows person break into Old Montreal building before fatal fire that killed mother, daughter
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police have laid stunt charges against a driver caught speeding 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
The Menendez brothers case is not the only one that's been affected by a true crime documentary
Being an armchair detective has turned into an American obsession, fueled by an abundance of true-crime content in podcasts and television series. But some of those projects have sparked actual legal developments.
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Officer arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from store: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store.
-
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after Vaughan crash, one person in custody
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after an early-morning collision in Vaughan.
-
'Unacceptable:' Toronto councillor calls for public inquiry into Eglinton Crosstown delays
A Toronto city councillor is calling for a public inquiry into the construction of the delayed and over-budget Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
Calgary
-
Turner Valley RCMP on scene at vehicle rollover near Plummers Road
An investigation is underway into what caused a vehicle rollover Saturday in the area of Plummers Road and Priddis Valley Road.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
U.S. election poll tracker: How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compare
Americans are casting their ballots in November to elect the 47th president of the United States. A months-long campaign trail means hundreds of polls will be released between now and then, which CTVNews.ca will be updating right here every day.
Edmonton
-
Woman dies in east Edmonton collision with building on 118 Avenue
A 79-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an east Edmonton building late Friday afternoon.
-
Goaltender Jack Campbell enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
-
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 3:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 3:30 P.M. Video shows person break into Old Montreal building before fatal fire that killed mother, daughter
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police
Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.
Ottawa
-
Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 200 tickets a day over the summer
New data shows the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 6,337 speeding tickets in August, the highest number of tickets issued by Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras.
-
OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police have laid stunt charges against a driver caught speeding 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
London
-
One injured in plane crash near Brussels
Huron OPP say they were on the scene of a plane crash this morning, with a pilot finding themselves unable to halt before the end of a runway in Brussels.
-
'Panther Day'; St. Thomas celebrates growing girls hockey association
The St. Thomas Panthers organization held ‘Panther Day’ focusing on recognizing IIAF World Girls Hockey weekend.
-
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Barrie
-
Drug trafficking investigation leads to seizure of weapons and stolen property: OPP
Three people from Simcoe County face charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation that police say resulted in the seizure of several weapons, drugs and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.
-
Man, 62, charged with stealing $60K in materials from employer
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police received a report about an employee stealing over $60,000 worth of materials from a Huntsville business.
-
Man arrested for alleged assault, death threats at local business
A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly threatening to harm staff members at an Orillia business Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 3:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 3:30 P.M. Video shows person break into Old Montreal building before fatal fire that killed mother, daughter
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
-
The Menendez brothers case is not the only one that's been affected by a true crime documentary
Being an armchair detective has turned into an American obsession, fueled by an abundance of true-crime content in podcasts and television series. But some of those projects have sparked actual legal developments.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
-
Two suspects sought in Kitchener robbery, victim threatened with knife
Officers were called at around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance in the area of Glasgow Street and Earl Street.
-
New era for former musicians of the K-W Symphony
The K-W Symphony may have played their last concert but the musicians who made up the ensemble aren’t ready for their curtain call.
Windsor
-
Man wanted for vandalism in Windsor
According to police, the suspect entered and vandalized the property in the 700 block of Grand Marais Road Easton on September 28.
-
'Housing is healthcare'; this physician thinks she has the key to solving homelessness in Windsor-Essex
The first step in the plan was speaking to frontline workers and getting their feedback. "Overwhelmingly, they said they would like to see health-care services on-site," Bondy said.
-
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
STARS, emergency crews dispatched to crash on Highway 12 in Brokenhead
Emergency crews are at the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 12 in the RM of Brokenhead, Man.
-
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating after multiple homes shot at during overnight hours
Regina police are investigating after guns were fired at two homes last week, with one home being shot at on multiple occasions.
-
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in southern Sask. Saturday
A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent he thought was pedophile
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Vancouver
-
Crews battle massive fire in Langley city Saturday
Fire crews battled a massive blaze in downtown Langley Saturday morning.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Murder suspect arrested in Mackenzie, B.C., RCMP say
The man suspected of murdering another man inside a Mackenzie, B.C., home last weekend has been arrested.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. campaign trail sees party leaders head to the Okanagan
The leaders of both British Columbia's provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning today.
-
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
B.C. campaign trail sees party leaders head to the Okanagan
The leaders of both British Columbia's provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning today.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.