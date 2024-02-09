Emergency crews respond to reported explosion, fire at Sydney seniors complex

Police, EHS and fire services on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Reeves Street Friday evening.

Officials say 60 people have left the building, one person has been injured.

More to come…

#BREAKING: Police, EHS & fire are on scene at a serious incident at a seniors complex on Reeves St in Sydney. Officials say 60 people have been evacuated, one person injured. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/EjXVcvEn8q — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 9, 2024

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.