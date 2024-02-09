ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Emergency crews respond to reported explosion, fire at Sydney seniors complex

    Crews are pictured outside of a Sydney seniors complex on Feb. 9, 2024. Crews are pictured outside of a Sydney seniors complex on Feb. 9, 2024.
    Share

    Police, EHS and fire services on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.

    Emergency crews responded to the incident on Reeves Street Friday evening.

    Officials say 60 people have left the building, one person has been injured.

    More to come…

     For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News