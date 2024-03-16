Empowering Women in Business 2024 conference begins in Saint John

Some of the regions top women in business are in Saint John for the Empowering Women in Business 2024 conference.

With a theme of Women L.E.A.D. (lead standing for love, empathy, action, and diversity) the two day event serves as an important time for women in business to get together to learn and network with one another to help all women reach their full potential in their industry.

“The goal is unite,” says Project Coordinator Tania Valbuena. “All the groups are working in there own communities and having this platform once a year all together to learn about themselves, what are the challenging they are facing right now, and what the opportunities are is great.”

Valbuena says despite women making up half of the world’s population, gender inequality is still far more present then it should be. The conference attempts to address the needs for advancing gender equality in the business sector, with over 300 participants taking part.

“It’s exciting to know that even though we are having challenging times, we as woman, we deserve to showcase that we are here,” Valbuena says. “We have our power, and we can help and support other woman who really need it to start their own businesses.”

Taking place over two Saturdays (March 16 and 23), the conference includes over 30 guest speakers including New Brunswick Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy, Minster responsible for Women’s Equality in the province Sherry Wilson, and Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon among others.

For the city’s mayor, she is aware that without those women who came before her, she wouldn’t be where she is now.

“I’m in my position because I stand on the shoulders of a woman who came before me, and the next generation of women will stand on my shoulders and so on,” says Mayor Reardon. “We need to support each other, and it’s something that we haven’t always done I don’t think.”

The conference is also filled with smaller breakout sessions for people to have meaningful and deeper discussions on what is and isn’t working for women around the region.

“If we want to grow as a nation we need to work together,” says Valbuena. “If we can find that support we can lead and we can build the best new future that we all deserve. Empower the woman you have in your home. Share your love, your empathy, and be a driver in this diversity and inclusivity journey.”

The second final day of the Empowering Women in Business 2024 conference is March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will wrap up with an awards ceremony.

