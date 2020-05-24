HALIFAX -- More than 500 residents of Porters Lake, Nova Scotia will be able to return to their homes Sunday evening after an evacuation order has been lifted for the area.

Exit 19 of Highway 107 will remain closed to traffic until 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

BREAKING: Evacuation order in the Porters Lake area affected by the N.S. wildfire will be lifted at 6 p.m., and residents will be able to return to their homes. Confirmed by District 2 Councillor @David_Hendsbee. — Allan April (@AllanAprilCTV) May 24, 2020

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry says the fire is now consider 'under control' and 60% contained.

The two N.S. Lands and Forestry helicopters that had been assisting with the Porters Lake fire were released from the scene, and immediately responded to developing fire situations elsewhere in the province; one in Hiking Trail Rd. in St. Margaret's Bay and Big Pond, Cape Breton.

Helicopters responding to fire scenes at Hiking Trail Rd in St. Margaret’s Bay and Big Pond, Cape Breton. Further updates will be provided. — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) May 24, 2020

On Saturday afternoon, at around 12:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called to a wildfire off of Highway 107 in Porters Lake, N.S., near West Porters Lake Road.

The fire grew to an estimated 50 hectares on Saturday, as crews from Halifax Fire and Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry continued to fight the fire.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Municipality issued a release saying over 1,000 residents in the area are being evacuated – including residents on Candy Mountain Road, who are asked to be prepared for evacuation.

The Lake Echo Community Centre on Highway 7 had been opened as an evacuation centre for residents who were forced from their homes.

This is a developing story, more to come.