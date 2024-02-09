Explosion and fire at Sydney, N.S., seniors' residence displaces 62, seriously injures one

Cape Breton Regional Police, EHS and fire services responded to a fire at a seniors’ residence near Reeves Street in Sydney, N.S.

The call came in around 4 p.m. of a fire and explosion on Friday, according to Christina Lamey, communications officer with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

In an email, Lamey says 62 people were displaced by the fire and one person was seriously injured in the explosion.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s Emergency Management Organization is assisting displaced people with alternative arrangements.

On social media, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says this is a devastating fire at an already difficult time for people in Cape Breton.

"Tenants are out, and our first priority is ensuring they have a warm and safe place to go tonight. Nothing is more important,” says Houston.

“Staff and emergency services are on site helping manage this emergency and moving residents to a safe location.”

Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency on Sunday due to the massive snowfall that began Feb. 2.

“We do not know at this time to what extent the issue was related, if at all, to the recent storm,” says Lamey.

The state of emergency remains in place until Sunday. Over the next few days, the municipality

With files from CTV's Ryan MacDonald.

