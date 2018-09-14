

CTV Atlantic





An explosion that rattled windows and nerves in west Saint John Friday morning has the mayor demanding answers and action.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on the waterfront.

Mayor Don Darling says it’s not the first time there have been complaints about noise and air pollution coming from the site.

"You know, the co-existence of citizens and industry in Saint John goes back a long way, but when it is impacting citizens quality of life and having them wanting to sell their houses and move out of town, that’s something very serious,” Darling said.

The mayor says AIM is not supposed to import any scrap metal containing residual gasoline or propane.

The company says action will be taken against the supplier of the material that caused the explosion.

The Port of Saint John is promising additional monitoring to reduce the number of incidents at the facility.