A beloved treasure hunter known for his role on Oak Island is being remembered for his knowledge, and love for the hunt.

Dan Blankenship died on Monday at the age of 95.

Blankenship was a veteran of the U.S. army, and owned a contracting company in Florida before coming across an article in Readers Digest about the lost treasure of Oak Island.

“Quiet man,” said Dan’s son Dave Blankenship. “He used to be a contractor in Florida, and he come up here and, this is nuts! It’s gone on like wildfire.”

After reading the article about the treasure of Oak Island, Blankenship moved to Nova Scotia in the 1960’s and spent the rest of his life trying to find it.

“We have found certain clues over the period of time in certain areas that have kept us involved all these many years,” Blankenship told CTV Atlantic during an interview in October 2014.

“To the best of my knowledge, no one has stayed on the island and been involved in more or less the daily thing longer than I have.”

Blankenship was already almost 90 years old when the reality show The Curse of Oak Island began. The show that made his name known all over the world, receiving plenty of letters and tips from other’s interested in his work.

“He had one folder that was probably about four or five inches thick of people’s ideas of how to do it,” said Dave Blankenship. “But none of them ever panned out.”

Family members of Blankenship say they remember him as a strong willed man.

“It was his way or it was no way. There was the right way, the wrong way, and dad’s way, and it was usually the hardest way,” said Dave Blankenship.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko

A very sad day for all of us of Oak Island our Dear friend and colleague Dan Blankenship has passed away, a wealth of knowledge and friendship, you’ll be truly missed Dan, thank you for everything, this summers for you — Marty Lagina (@Marty_Lagina) March 18, 2019