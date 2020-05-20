HALIFAX -- The family of Capt. Jennifer Casey said she died while “supporting an important mission that seemed to be designed for her.”

Casey, a public affairs officer for the Canadian Armed Forces, had been flying with the Snowbirds as part of Operation Inspiration -- a cross-country tour aimed at boosting the spirits of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casey died when the CT-114 Tutor in which she had been flying crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

“Operation Inspiration is a mission with one focus -- making Canadians happy in a time of uncertainty -- and there was no … better person in this world to carry out that mission than Jenn,” said Lt.-Col. Corrine MacLellan, who read a statement on behalf of Casey’s family during a news conference in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

“Her beautiful smile and positively infectious personality could brighten anyone’s day and she proudly served the mission as she flew across our great nation with a team that she adored – the Snowbirds.”

Casey’s family is also remembering the Halifax native as a proud Nova Scotian who served as an advocate and ambassador for her home province.

“Her journey took her many places, but her heart was always at home in Halifax,” they said.

Casey studied journalism at the University of King’s College in Halifax and started her career at News 95.7.

Her family said she had a passion for storytelling and she developed her skills at the radio station, where she gave “a voice to local causes and community groups that often didn’t have one.”

“Always one for adventure,” Casey joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a public affairs officer in 2014.

Her family said she thrived both personally and professionally in her new role, serving her country. They noted that she loved to travel the world and made new friends wherever she went.

Casey and the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, both ejected from their plane on Sunday before it crashed into a home.

MacDougall, a native of Dieppe, N.B., landed on the roof of the home. He sustained serious injuries, but is expected to recover.