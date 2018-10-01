

CTV Atlantic





Five people are temporarily homeless after a house fire on the Membertou First Nation, N.S.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight at 42 Pi'kuin Avenue.

A couple, their daughter, granddaughter, and a nephew all managed to escape the home without injury.

The home is badly damaged and the family is staying with other relatives in the community for now.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency purchases, such as clothing, food, and other basics.

There is no word on a cause at this time.