Family of popular Cape Breton Zamboni driver overwhelmed by support

A week after suffering a heart attack, a well-known Zamboni driver in Cape Breton is on the road to recovery.

"As soon as he opened his eyes from the bypass surgery, they got him up and lifted and one of his first questions were how's his family and did the Leafs win,” said his son, Ian Jerrott.

It’s been an emotional few days for the Jerrott family. John Jerrott had triple bypass surgery on Wednesday, and is currently recovering in a Halifax hospital.

“You get that call you never want to receive, that dad had a major heart event,” said Ian Jerrott.

“He was fine. He left the street with no sirens on or anything, but by the time he got to Sydney it was a different story,” added John’s daughter, Emma Jerrott.

John’s job as a Zamboni driver is as Canadian as it gets - but it's the relationships off the ice that many hockey communities coast to coast can relate too.

Word quickly spread around town about John’s sudden health scare. The family said they have been overwhelmed by the support they have received – from minor hockey teams to people dropping off cards and money - everyone routing for the popular iceman.

“I would just sit by his bedside and read him messages and there wasn’t many dry eyes in the room that’s for sure,” said Emma Jerrott. “It was really helpful and he really loves his job at the Dominion rink.”

“Our dad is a daily figure in our lives. We talk to him about everything. Even the thought of not having him around for graduations, wedding’s, grandchildren. It’s so hard to think about,” said Ian Jerrott.

Thanks to the paramedics and the quick actions of hospital staff the road to recovery looks good.

John is expected to be released on Monday, and hopes to be back on the ice where he belongs next season.