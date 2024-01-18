Fatal house in Plympton Station, N.S., under investigation
The RCMP says it is investigating a fatal house fire in Plympton Station, N.S.
Police and fire crews were called to the home on Old North Range Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the scene, according to a RCMP news release.
Police say the remains of an adult were found inside the home after crews extinguished the fire.
The release says the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
Police say their investigation is ongoing with assistance from the fire marshal's office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Trump sex accuser faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former U.S. President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s faced cross examination that aimed to diminish her credibility.
Have you or your child dealt with strep recently? We want to hear from you.
At least six children have died in Ontario amid an alarming surge of strep A infections across Canada, setting off alarm bells for health experts and parents. CTVNews.ca is looking to hear from parents whose children have recently dealt with a bad bout of strep.
LIVE Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Pandemic aid 'had to end' Trudeau says as CEBA deadline hits
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper on domestic violence charges
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Family seeks answers after 84-year-old woman badly bruised by guard in Toronto ER
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
-
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
-
Toronto real estate market may have 'woke up from its slumber' but don't expect price increases for now: report
Toronto’s real estate market may have “woke up from its slumber” as 2023 drew to a close but the trend of higher resale activity will have to persist for several more months before it leads to a rebound in prices, a new report from RBC suggests.
Calgary
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
-
Albertans still pessimistic about the economy, worried about spending: Leger poll
As they begin a new year, a new survey shows Albertans have a lot of the same old concerns.
-
Average Calgary rent jumps by more than 18% year-over-year: report
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary has increased dramatically in the past year, new data suggests.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Robert Miller sex case: Lawyer worries Quebec billionaire will die before trial
A lawyer seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against a Montreal billionaire accused of paying underage girls for sex says he worries the defendant will die before the case goes to trial.
-
Montreal prepares for coldest temperatures of the season so far
After a mild start to the winter, Montreal is getting ready to see its coldest temperatures of the season so far.
Edmonton
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes occurring in B.C. and Ontario.
-
Oilers put 11-game win streak up against ailing Kraken
The Oilers have won a franchise-record 11 straight heading into Thursday's game with the visiting Seattle Kraken, eclipsing the record of nine set in 2000-01 and matched last season.
-
Albertans still pessimistic about the economy, worried about spending: Leger poll
As they begin a new year, a new survey shows Albertans have a lot of the same old concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Thousands of customers without power in the northeast
Hydro One says more than 20,000 customers were without power around 11:30 a.m. Thursday from Gogama north to Hearst amid extreme cold temperatures.
London
-
Multiple collisions reported, road closures in effect
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
-
Ontario Ombudsman finds three councillors violated open meeting rules during visit to Unity Project
According to a report by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube, three members of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee violated open meeting rules by gathering last March
Winnipeg
-
'Don't change the colours': Iconic Winnipeg restaurant under new ownership, but same great dining experience expected to stay
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
-
Wayne Ewasko, former cabinet minister, named interim leader of Manitoba Tories
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they have named Wayne Ewasko as the party's interim leader.
Ottawa
-
Here's how many homes sold for $1 million in Ottawa in 2023
The 2023 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows 1,263 residential properties sold for over $1 million in 2023, along with 39 condominium properties. In 2022, 1,872 residential properties and condominiums sold for over $1 million.
-
Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.
-
No injuries reported after quickly spreading fire in Orleans home
Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa no injuries were reported following a quickly spreading fire in a house in Orleans on Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan restricts needle exchange, axes harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan government says it will no longer fund some harm reduction measures for illicit drug users and will place limits on needle exchange programs.
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys 'historic' Saskatchewan A&W location
An early morning blaze has decimated a beloved restaurant in Prince Albert.
Vancouver
-
Here's how snow much fell on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday
A snowstorm that was initially forecast to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of the Lower Mainland actually brought quite a bit more, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
More snow, freezing rain expected to hit B.C.’s Lower Mainland
A second round of snow – followed by freezing rain – is expected in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Thursday.
-
Driver dead after car plunged from UBC parkade building, police say
Police have confirmed the driver of a car that plunged off the second floor of a multi-storey parkade building at the University of British Columbia was killed in the crash.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan restricts needle exchange, axes harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan government says it will no longer fund some harm reduction measures for illicit drug users and will place limits on needle exchange programs.
-
Regina doctor 'snooped' on patient files with no 'need to know': privacy commissioner
A Regina doctor viewed patient records of another physician without an apparent need to do so, according to Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner.
-
Meet some Sask. workers who have been braving the cold all week
As record breaking seasonal temperatures continue in southern Saskatchewan – work carries on for various outdoor positions in the job force.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how snow much fell on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday
A snowstorm that was initially forecast to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of the Lower Mainland actually brought quite a bit more, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport
Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.