Federal government approves assistance extension for provinces hit by Fiona

More help is on the way for Atlantic Canadians one week after post-tropical storm Fiona.

The federal government announced Saturday the approval of requests for federal assistance from the provincial governments of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The move will see additional support provided by the Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, and Transport Canada to assist with tree and debris removal, roadwork, aerial imagery and mapping of damage and accommodation supports.

"Our thoughts are with all Canadians affected by Hurricane Fiona, as well as with the first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to help those in need,” said Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair in a release.

“As a government, we are united in our resolve to be there for the people and communities that have been impacted and we will continue to work in close collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners. Together, we will get through this."

The federal government has also launched a program to match donations to the Canadian Red Cross between Sept. 25 and Oct. 24.

"As communities in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec face the devastating impacts of Hurricane Fiona, our Canadian Armed Forces are doing whatever it takes to help Canadians and support provincial and local authorities,” said Minister of National Defense Anita Anand in the release.

“We have activated resources and personnel to provide immediate support to local authorities, helping re-establish electricity, remove debris, and conduct wellness checks."

The move to accept assistance extensions came hours after Conservative MPs in Nova Scotia called on the federal government to send more troops to aid with clean-up efforts across the province.

“It has now been one week since Hurricane Fiona devastated Nova Scotia and even after one full week there are thousands of people across Nova Scotia without power; thousands whose roads remain impassible; and thousands who cannot access work, school or basic services,” said MPs Stephen Ellis and Rick Perkins in a joint press release.

The two MPs noted that within one week of Hurricane Dorian, the federal government provided over 700 troops to Nova Scotia to help with clean-up from the storm.

“The time for photo-ops is over,” Ellis and Perkins continued. “The first and only priority of the Trudeau government should be providing the province with the immediate support it needs in both troops and financial aid. Anything less is unacceptable.”