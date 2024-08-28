Federal government supports tourism in Digby area of Nova Scotia

The Government of Canada will award $95,000 to the Digby Area Tourism Association to expand the sector and create new opportunities in the communities along the Bay of Fundy in western Nova Scotia.

Gudie Hutchings, minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), made the announcement following a four-day visit to the region where she visited popular tourist sites.

“ACOA knows that Southwest Nova Scotia has no shortage of magical tourism experiences for visitors seeking one-of-a kind vacations,” Hutchings said. “With their new destination development strategy, the Digby region will be able to attract even more visitors and extend their tourism season, which means more jobs and a stronger local economy.”

The “investment” will be used to develop a multi-year plan to bring more visitors to the region and extend the tourism season, according to a news release from the federal government.

The chair of the Digby Area Tourism Association, Karen Enright, said the investment will help the area grow.

“This is a big win for Southwest Nova Scotia,” Enright said.

The Digby Area Tourism Association was founded in 2006 to unite local businesses and government to boost tourism in the region. The Digby area is part of the Southwest Nova UNESCO biosphere reserve at the edge of the Bay of Fundy.

