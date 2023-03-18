Fire at Moncton restaurant under investigation

A fire causes extensive damage at a Moncton restaurant Saturday evening.

Moncton fire crews responded to a report of a fire inside An’s restaurant around 8:30 p.m., on Mountain road.

Codiac RCMP closed a section of the street while fire crews responded to the fire.

An ambulance was nearby and crews from N.B. power were called to disconnect electricity to the building.

Moncton fire department say the interior was heavily damaged by the smoke.

The restaurant was closed at the time.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.