Fire destroys two small planes and a pair of hangars at N.S. airport

    An afternoon fire has destroyed two homebuilt aircraft at an airport east of Windsor, N.S.

    The fire broke out in a hangar at the Stanley Airport that housed the planes.

    It jumped to a utility shed and then to a second hangar where two other aircraft were stored.

    Airport manager Jim Ward told CTV News the two small airplanes in the second hangar were removed from the burning building without being damage.

    Both hangars were destroyed.

    The homebuilt aircraft lost in the fire were a Rans S-7 and a RV4.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

