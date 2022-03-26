Fire displaces 4 in Stellarton, Nova Scotia

Four people have been displaced following a fire in Stellarton, N.S.

The fire on North Foord Street was reported around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The fire caused mostly smoke damage inside one half of an older, wood-frame duplex, says Dan Bedell, communications director with the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross in a news release.

A couple, along with their adult son and his partner, have been helped by Red Cross volunteers with temporary lodging, meals, and some clothing, before cleanup and repairs begin.