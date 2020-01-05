HALIFAX -- A man and woman have been displaced from their home in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia following a fire Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at around 8 a.m., New Glasgow Fire Department and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a fire on Stewart Street.

No injuries were reported.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting the couple with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is being investigated by police and fire officials.