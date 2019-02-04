

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a funeral home in Sydney Saturday evening.

Police and fire crews were called to Chant’s Funeral Home on Alexandra Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the building was vacant and there were no ashes or bodies inside the funeral home at the time.

The fire was extinguished within an hour. No injuries were reported.

Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious and the case has been referred to the arson investigator.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.