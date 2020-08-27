HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia firefighters were busy Thursday evening as they battled wildfires in the West Pubnico and Argyle areas.

EAST PUBNICO: Lands and Forestry and local fire departments and crews are responding to a wildfire on Highway 3 in East Pubnico, Yarmouth Co. Yarmouth EMO is evacuating homes in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Further updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/NBheXnZvNN — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) August 27, 2020

Crews on the ground were also getting support from the air. Two Lands and Forestry helicopters were on scene.

ARGYLE: Lands and Forestry is responding to a wildfire between Highway 3 and Highway 103 causing smoke issues in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Avoid area. Further updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/rR7JrQ3FJg — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) August 27, 2020

Air tankers from New Brunswick also dropped water on the fire before returning to Fredericton.

The fire in Argyle was an estimated 15 hectares in size before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The West Pubnico fire was roughly 0.2 hectares in size by 10 p.m.

The fire was contained Thursday evening, but Highway 103 was closed between exits 31 and 32. It reopened Friday morning.

However, Trunk 3 is now closed from Route 335 to exit 32 of Highway 103 due to an active fire.

Ground and air crews were expected to return Friday morning.