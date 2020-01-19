HALIFAX -- Two fires in Nova Scotia displaced two families on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday evening in Port Williams, Nova Scotia, a fire displaced a man and four children from a house on Middle Dyke Road. There were no injuries reported and the children were sent elsewhere for the night.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting the man with clothing and food purchases while he awaits support through insurers.

On Friday, a fire displaced a couple with an infant who was temporarily staying at a house on Coleridge Court in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

The family was not home during the time of the fire; however, the owner of the home was, but she escaped – no injuries were reported.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family of three with emergency purchases such as clothing, food and baby-care items.