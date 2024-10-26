First official powwow in Saint John, N.B., underway at TD Station this weekend

This weekend brings Menahqesk PowWow 2024 to Saint John, N.B., the first traditional powwow to be held in the city.

Thousands were in attendance Saturday afternoon for the grand entry, which featured dancers and drumming inside TD Station.

“From looking at the number of people who were here earlier, I can safely say we were close to over 4,000 people that attended for the very first powwow,” says Possesom Paul, CEO of Double Curve Media, a key organizer of the gathering. “We’re really here, finally!”

As many as 10,000 visitors are expected to travel to Saint John for the powow, which began planning in late 2023. The event continues, with free admission, until Sunday.

Saturday evening’s activities will take place under the banner, ‘Saturday Night Live’ and feature a hand drum competition, alongside intertribal and social dances.

Sunday’s grand entry will take place at 1 p.m.

A market featuring more than 40 Indigenous craft and food vendors is open throughout the two-day gathering.

“We have a long history in this city of not being part of this city,” says Possesom. “Our people were segregated for a long period of time. It’s a long process of being able to bridge those gaps, and really see each other as equals.”

About 2.6 per cent of Saint John’s population identify as Indigenous.

Organizers say the goal is for the powwow to become an annual event.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.