Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents

A lobster boat grounded on the rocks at the wharf in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I. on Sunday September 25, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis) A lobster boat grounded on the rocks at the wharf in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I. on Sunday September 25, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island