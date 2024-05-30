Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato

Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.

A statement from Bloyce Thompson, deputy premier and minister of agriculture, says the Island is home to some of the best food producers in the world, including its world-class potatoes.

"Everyone in the potato industry, from our growers and packers to our distributors and processors, cares and showcases pride in sharing quality P.E.I. potatoes with people in over 44 countries spanning five different continents," said Thompson in his statement.

Potatoes have been a staple in the Island's local agriculture industry for generations and is engrained in many Islanders' lives.

"Whether it be through enjoying the product on the dinner table or playing along with songs and pop culture references – we are all proud to live on the Island known for the P.E.I. potato," said Thompson.

"Today and every day, I want to thank everyone in our local potato industry for their impact on our communities across this Island."

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.