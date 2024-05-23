Fishing closure in Gulf of St. Lawrence due to presence of right whale

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has updated its prohibited fishing area off the coast of New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula due to the presence of an endangered North Atlantic right whale.

DFO says it instituted a 15-day temporary fishing area closure in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 23 C on May 17 after a right whale was spotted in shallow waters east of Miscou Island.

“We fully acknowledge that a temporary area closure at the height of a fishing season is a significant blow to our coastal communities and has consequential impact on harvesters in the region. We want to work with harvesters on how we can mitigate the impacts,” reads a Thursday statement from the Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard - Gulf Region.

“Our adaptive measures for protecting North Atlantic right whales are challenging for harvesters, however it is important to note they are meant to prevent entanglements and help the species recover.”

DFO says it gave advance notice that the closure would be implemented beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“This advanced notice is intended to provide harvesters with ample time to retrieve their fishing gear. DFO has extended the time to remove their gear from 48 to 96 hours,” reads the statement.

On Wednesday, a notice was also posted to the DFO website saying several temporary closures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence have been placed into a “seasonally prohibited fishing status” until Nov. 15.

The notice says the change is due to the “repeat detection within days nine to fifteen of a 15 day dynamic fishing prohibition period.”

Fishermen affected by closures

The Maritime Fishermen’s Union held at meeting Wednesday night in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël to discuss the closure with affected fishermen.

"It was decided by mutual agreement that the fishermen would remain at the dock tomorrow. Discussions are still ongoing at the political level,” reads a message shared with union members.

The message adds that another meeting will take place Thursday to decide on next steps for Friday.

Union communications director Pascale Paulin says representatives will not do interviews until they get news from DFO.

“Communications and comments will be made at some point tomorrow,” he said in a Wednesday night email.

With files from CTV's Sarah Plowman.

