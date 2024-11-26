P.E.I. RCMP issues warning after recent online sextortion attempts on teen boys

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is warning people to be careful online after receiving reports of three sextortion attempts targeting teen boys across the province in recent days.

According to police, the boys were targeted on social media platforms by strangers posing as girls who would ask for sexual photo swaps. The stranger would then threaten to show the photos to the victims’ friends and family if they weren’t paid.

Police say they can even use a photo of the teen’s room and superimpose a sexual image into the bedroom in hopes of extorting the teen.

According to police, a total of 30 sextortion cases were reported in the past year, but they believe the crime often goes unreported, so the number of cases could be much higher.

"These criminals exploit people through explicit images or videos. They manipulate and threaten their victims—often children or teenagers—into providing money or gift cards," says Cpl. Robert Yaschuk of the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

"Young victims are often too scared or embarrassed to seek help from a trusted adult. Tragically, law enforcement worldwide has witnessed cases where this exploitation has driven victims to take their own lives. We urge parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children, make sure they know about this crime and the risks of this behaviour, and reassure them that they can always turn to you for support."

