Five charged with drug trafficking after police raid Yarmouth home

Police seized cocaine, pills, drug paraphernalia and cash from a home in Yarmouth, N.S., on Jan. 24, 2022. (Nova Scotia RCMP) Police seized cocaine, pills, drug paraphernalia and cash from a home in Yarmouth, N.S., on Jan. 24, 2022. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories