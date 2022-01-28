Five charged with drug trafficking after police raid Yarmouth home

Five people have been charged with drug trafficking after police raided a home in Yarmouth, N.S., this week.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Parade Street on Monday. Police say this is the second time they have searched the home in three months.

Police say they arrested five people and seized cocaine, pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The following people have each been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking:

Frederick Henry Comeau, 57, of South Ohio

John Marshall Hatfield, 60, of Yarmouth

Corinne Marie Smith, 57, of Yarmouth

Joan Kristin Hurlburt, 29, of Yarmouth

Joshua Mark Smith, 27, of Yarmouth

All five were released on conditions and are due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on April 11.