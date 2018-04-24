

CTV Atlantic





Five New Brunswick men have been arrested in connection with alleged drug trafficking linked to the Hells Angels in Quebec.

The RCMP arrested a 58-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, a 55-year-old man, and a 40-year-old man, all from Allardville, and a 43-year-old man from Evangeline, at various locations across New Brunswick Tuesday morning.

Police say they started investigating the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties in November 2016.

Investigators suspect the drugs were linked to the Hells Angels in Quebec.

Police say the accused are not members of the Hells Angels, but they believe they are linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Brunswick and Quebec.

They are all due to appear in Bathurst provincial court Wednesday morning.