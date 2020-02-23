MIDDLEWOOD, N.S. -- Around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Bridgewater District RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Camperdown School Road and Highway 103 in Middlewood, Nova Scotia.

Once police arrived, they determined a vehicle travelling on Highway 103 failed to yield, and crossed the center line, crashing into another vehicle heading eastbound on the same highway.

Both drivers, and a total of three passengers, all sustained injuries. Four were taken to hospital by EHS, while one person was taken via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Highway 103 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.