Flu shot vaccine appointments now available in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians can now book an appointment for a seasonal flu vaccine. Bookings opened Monday and appointments begin Saturday.

The vaccine is available for free for those six months and older. Appointments can be made with most pharmacies, family doctors, nurse practitioners and family practice nurses in the province.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get the vaccine, especially those at high-risk of developing flu-related complications and their caretakers.

Public health says people five years old and older can get the flu shot before, after, or at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children ages six months to four years have to wait two weeks between receiving their influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine.

It is recommend that children ages six months to eight-years-old who have not had a flu shot before get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart.

Similarly to the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot can take up to two weeks to provide full protection. People are encouraged to get the vaccine in the coming weeks before flu season starts, though the province says there have been “a few” influenza cases in Nova Scotia already.

"The best way to limit the spread of influenza is to get vaccinated and continue to use the same healthy habits that we have used during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a release. "By staying up to date on all vaccinations and staying home when sick, we are helping to keep our communities healthy."

Flu symptoms often include a sudden high fever, headache, general aches and pains, fatigue and weakness, a runny, stuffy nose, sneezing and sore throat.

Because flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19, people with any symptom of either virus should complete a COVID-19 self-assessment to determine if they need a test.

Pharmacy flu shot appointments can be booked online, or by calling 1-833-797-7772 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Flu shots from family doctors, nurse practitioners or family practice nurses can booked by calling their clinic directly.

The province says it has ordered 474,000 doses of the flu vaccine this year.