Food insecurity doesn’t take a holiday: Food banks across the Maritimes prepare for the upcoming season

Food insecurity doesn't take a day off and food banks across the Maritimes are preparing for the holiday season.

"We do know that the need tends to deepen around the holiday season here in Nova Scotia. From November to January you see that greater need," said Ash Avery, executive director for Feed Nova Scotia.

Food banks say donations are necessary all year. Feed Nova Scotia says the province has the highest rate of food insecurity in the country.

Lisa Harrison is the executive director of the Brunswick Street Mission. She said the holidays pose challenges of their own.

"There is not more of a need over Christmas because the need is high all year,” said Harrison. "It's challenging like in other parts of the year, like open and closing. Other organizations shut for a couple of weeks, and we make every effort to stay open as much as we can.”

Harrison said that food deliveries get tricky around the holidays so less food comes in.

In New Brunswick, the Sussex Sharing Club is being proactive and the community is rallying together to provide food for those in need.

Angela Murray, the Executive Director of the Sussex Sharing Club said they are fortunate.

“We are a lucky food bank we know, but this community supports this food bank and we don't have any problems whatsoever with supply. We can always use it and it will be after Christmas when things start to dip,” said Murray.

Romaine Rhoden, the director of donor relations at the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank said they notice a pickup in donations around the holiday season.

“People are more generous around this time of year but we are seeing the need for more support. We have already registered I think around 750 families for our hampers program,” says Rhoden

To avoid having clients on a waitlist like last year, Parker Street Food Bank aims to reach 1,000 families.

Feed Nova Scotia said they are in talks with the province about addressing need over the next couple of months.

"That will include conversations about what the holidays will look like for Feed Nova Scotia and the member organizations that we support around the holidays as well as what support will look like from the government moving forward for the organization,” said Avery.

Feed Nova Scotia said there could be an announcement early next week.