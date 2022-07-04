Former Better Business Bureau CEO pleads guilty to child sex-related charges

The former head of the Atlantic Better Business Bureau (BBB) has pleaded guilty to two child sex-related charges.

Peter Moorhouse appeared in Shubenacadie court Monday morning.

He pleaded guilty to making child pornography and making an arrangement to commit an offence with a person under the age of 16.

Moorhouse will be back in court on Aug. 25 when an agreed statement of facts will be filed.

Two other child pornography charges will be dealt with at a later date.

In February 2021, the BBB board of directors unanimously decided to fire Moorhouse after he was charged.