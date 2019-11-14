HALIFAX -- Gordie Gosse, the former NDP MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, has died following a battle with cancer.

Gosse was first elected in 2003 and served as Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2013.

Gosse announced in April 2014 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would be reducing his duties while undergoing treatment for the disease.

A year later he announced that he would be leaving politics for health reasons.

Gosse died Thursday morning at the age of 64.

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston issued a statement on Twitter, saying that Gosse always strived to make life better for those in his community.

“Gordie Gosse gave his all to representing the people of Sydney-Whitney Pier,” said Houston. “With his passing, our province loses an incredible public servant.”

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil also issued a statement, noting Gosse’s advocacy for HPV vaccinations for boys in the province.

“His passionate advocacy for HPV vaccination for boys in Nova Scotia will leave a lasting impact on our province,” he said. “My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and community.”