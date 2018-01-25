

CTV Atlantic





A former nursing home employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a facility in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The RCMP says it conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint of an internal theft from Valley View Villa in Riverton, N.S.

Police allege 47-year-old Emily MacEachern stole over $27,000 from the nursing home between 2013 and 2016.

RCMP Cpl. Ron Bryce confirmed to CTV Atlantic that MacEachern was employed as an administrator-financial manager at the nursing home during that time. He says she is no longer employed with Valley View Villa.

MacEachern has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000. She is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on March.