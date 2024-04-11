Former Horizon Health CEO fired by N.B. Premier seeks Liberal nomination

Dr. John Dornan, a former Horizon Health CEO who was fired by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, wants to become a provincial Liberal candidate in the upcoming election.

Dornan announced his intention on Thursday to seek the Liberal nomination for Portland-Simonds in Saint John.

The riding is currently held by Progressive Conservative MLA Trevor Holder, who isn’t reoffering in the next election, scheduled for Oct. 21.

The Portland-Simonds Liberal Association nominating meeting is set for May 8.

In the statement announcing his candidacy, Dornan said his background in medicine would “serve him well as a candidate.”

Dornan is an endocrinologist who held several senior positions at the Saint John Region Hospital and Horizon, before being named health authority president and CEO in March 2022.

Dornan was removed from the Horizon CEO role by Premier Higgs in July 2022, following the death of Darrell Mesheau who waited hours for emergency care at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. A coroner’s inquest into the Mesheau’s death was held Monday and Tuesday in Fredericton, resulting in three recommendations.

A labour adjudicator awarded Dornan $2 million in compensation and damages related to the firing in February 2022, which the provincial government is appealing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.