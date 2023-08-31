Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault

A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.

Lorna Elaine Letcher was arrested by Colchester County District RCMP this week and is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation for incidents that allegedly took place between 2005 and 2007.

On Aug. 25, a survivor of the alleged sexual assault came forward to police and said she had been assaulted by the former band director while attending Cobequid Education Centre — a high school in Truro.

The survivor was a youth at the time of the alleged assault.

RCMP said Letcher is a volunteer at Redcliff Middle School, and she has provided music lessons from her residence in the past.

The 65-year-old was released on conditions that she is not to be in contact with anyone under age 18, and will appear in Truro provincial court on Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Investigators believe there may be additional survivors,

“Police want survivors to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.