AVONDALE, N.L. -- A 38-year-old former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against a student who attended a high school in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The RCMP allege the offences occurred at Roncalli Central High in Avondale, N.L., about 70 kilometres southwest of St. John's.

Noel Strapp of Harbour Main, N.L., is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2016.

Strapp was arrested Thursday and has been released on conditions to appear in court March 2.

The RCMP were contacted about the allegations in November of 2019 by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the police agency that received the original report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.