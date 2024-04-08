Former Nova Scotia Liberal Party president files complaint against auditor general

HALIFAX -

The former president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party has lodged a formal complaint against the province's auditor general with the regulatory body for chartered professional accountants.

The complaint by Joseph Khoury involves a February report by auditor general Kim Adair in which she called on the RCMP to investigate the party's "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds.

Khoury, who was Liberal president when the theft was discovered in December 2020, says the party investigated the incident and recovered the stolen money.

He says Adair's report is incomplete and that it is defamatory toward him and the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Khoury is calling on the Chartered Professional Accountants of Nova Scotia -- of which Adair is a member -- to open an investigation for her alleged failure to meet the body's standards for behaviour and objectivity.

He says he chose the professional association because the office of the auditor general lacks a complaint mechanism.

The auditor general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Adair has said she "fully supports" everything in her report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.