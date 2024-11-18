Former P.E.I. substitute teacher charged with making child pornography

A 39-year-old man from Cornwall, P.E.I., who police previously reported to be a substitute teacher, has been charged with child pornography offences.

Matthew Alan Craswell was arrested on Friday and charged with making child pornography.

Craswell is now facing a total of three charges related to child sex offence incidents, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the latest offence stems from an historical incident that is not connected to his employment.

“Out of respect for the victim in this case no further information concerning the victim will be shared,” reads the news release.

Craswell is in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday to answer to the latest charge.

"Crimes of this nature deeply affect victims, families and communities as a whole. We remain dedicated to providing professional and empathetic services to all those who are affected" said Chief Superintendent Kevin Lewis, commanding officer for the Prince Edward Island RCMP.

