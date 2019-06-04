

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man is seizing each day knowing he's running out of time with family and friends.

Terry Pond's former students showed him how he's loved and appreciated at his living memorial.

This weekend, more than 300 people came to his bed and breakfast in Nasonworth to celebrate his life.

“To have that many people come out to celebrate the short time that we're here is awe-inspiring,” said Pond. “You can't really describe it.”

In December, Pond passed out and was rushed to hospital. Several tests confirmed he had stomach ulcers and stomach cancer.

A week before Easter, he was told it was terminal.

“I was going to actually give up the battle but decided to do a little different route this time and we're going to fight it,” Pond said.

Terry, who taught in the culinary program at Fredericton High School for over 25 years, touched many lives.

An engaged community member, he directed school plays, was president of the New Maryland Minor Baseball Association, and the Fredericton chapter of the Canadian Culinary Federation.

“Over the years, dad has made a lot of friends and helped a lot of people,” said his daughter, Melissa Gaudet.

Many of those people wanted to give back and they were happy to cook for their former chef-instructor at his “living memorial.”

“It was a good weekend,” he said.

Though Terry's terminal cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking for the family, his daughter Melissa is grateful because it gave them the opportunity to give him a proper goodbye.

“We're lucky that we know, and that we get to spend this time with him, and we can make sure we say the things we want to say and do the things we want to do,” Gaudet said.

Like celebrate in style, with family, friends, and so many former students.

Terry smiles as he reflects on his life and how he was able to impact the community.

“It's been a lifelong learning experience,” Pond said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.