ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Four Nova Scotians awarded province's highest award for bravery

    Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recipient Talbot Boyer shown with his daughter Olivia following a ceremony at the Nova Scotia legislature on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recipient Talbot Boyer shown with his daughter Olivia following a ceremony at the Nova Scotia legislature on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
    HALIFAX -

    A former Halifax bus driver who pulled a man from a burning vehicle moments before it exploded was among four Nova Scotians who received their province's highest award for bravery today.

    Premier Tim Houston presented the awards during a ceremony at the legislature to those who have put themselves in danger to protect the lives and property of others.

    Medal recipient Talbot Boyer was driving a Halifax transit bus in the city's downtown when he noticed an overturned vehicle on fire on Jan. 29, 2021.

    After an exhausting struggle to free a man trapped in the vehicle, Boyer used snow to douse flames that were burning the victim's legs -- moments before the car exploded.

    Other recipients included Adam Lefort, who saved a woman from drowning in Cape Breton's Margaree River in 2021; Robert McGregor, who pulled an unconscious person from a burning home near Truro, N.S., in 2020; and Scott Buchanan, who saved two people who fell through ice at a waterfall near Baddeck, N.S., in 2020.

    A total of 47 Nova Scotians have won the medal for acts of bravery since 2008.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News