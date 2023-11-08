Four Nova Scotians awarded province's highest award for bravery

HALIFAX -

A former Halifax bus driver who pulled a man from a burning vehicle moments before it exploded was among four Nova Scotians who received their province's highest award for bravery today.

Premier Tim Houston presented the awards during a ceremony at the legislature to those who have put themselves in danger to protect the lives and property of others.

Medal recipient Talbot Boyer was driving a Halifax transit bus in the city's downtown when he noticed an overturned vehicle on fire on Jan. 29, 2021.

After an exhausting struggle to free a man trapped in the vehicle, Boyer used snow to douse flames that were burning the victim's legs -- moments before the car exploded.

Other recipients included Adam Lefort, who saved a woman from drowning in Cape Breton's Margaree River in 2021; Robert McGregor, who pulled an unconscious person from a burning home near Truro, N.S., in 2020; and Scott Buchanan, who saved two people who fell through ice at a waterfall near Baddeck, N.S., in 2020.

A total of 47 Nova Scotians have won the medal for acts of bravery since 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.