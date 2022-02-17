Four people arrested after police seize 9 guns from home near Saint John

Four people have been arrested after police seized nine gunsand what is believed to be methamphetamines from a home in Public Landing, N.B., near Saint John.

On Tuesday, members of the Saint John Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Route 102. Members of the Emergency Tactical Services and Major Crime Unit also assisted with the search.

The Saint John Police Force says numerous items were seized, including:

one sawed-off shotgun

four rifles

one handgun

three .177-calibre pellet handguns

scope and suppressor

56 grams of substances believed to be methamphetamines

alarge quantity of ammunition

score sheets, packaging material, scales, and drug paraphernalia

body amour carriers

$2,660 in Canadian currency

illegal cigarettes

Police say all four individuals, whose names have not been released, appeared in court on Wednesday and were charged with numerous firearm and drug-related offences.

They were all remanded to jail and were scheduled to return to court on Thursday to set dates for bail hearings.